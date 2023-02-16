What Leeds players think about Michael Skubala after he takes caretaker role











Leeds United have two huge Premier League games coming up, and look set to keep caretaker Michael Skubala in charge for them.

The under-21 coach has been promoted to take charge of the first-team after Jesse Marsch was sacked last week.

A report from Yorkshire Evening Post has outlined how Skubala’s appointment has been received by the squad.

Skubala was put in charge ahead of a huge double-header against fierce rivals Manchester United.

Taking a point home from Old Trafford was very impressive, although they couldn’t repeat that feat at home.

The search for Marsch’s successor has been rumbling on in the background, with plenty of names linked.

Andoni Iraola could be tempted into a move in the summer, but Nuno Espirito Santo may be Leeds’s preferred candidate.

Leeds have already stated that Skubala will be in caretaker charge for their ‘upcoming fixtures’.

This could allow the squad to focus on the task at hand, rather than who will take over as manager.

Their next two matches couldn’t be any bigger, with relegation rivals Everton and Southampton on the horizon.

Leeds players deliver verdict on caretaker boss Skubala

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s report sheds some light on the reaction to Skubala being in charge right now.

‘Players, said to have enjoyed the calm brought to a recently intense and fraught environment, can do nothing but give their all – as they did twice against the Red Devils,’ the report states.

‘The risk and the potential consequences if this season continues to go awry are not lost on anyone, at any level.’

Leeds are not currently in the relegation zone, but have been slowly sliding towards the bottom three for some time.

The atmosphere at Goodison Park on Saturday will be galvanised behind new boss Sean Dyche.

It’s up to caretaker boss Skubala to get the best out of his Leeds players, and try and turn the crowd against the home side early on.

His experience working with Leeds’s younger players should certainly help in that respect.

Saturday’s result could have huge implications for both sides in their fight to survive.

