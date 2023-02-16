Leeds manager search: Dean Jones shares Nuno and Gerrard update











Leeds United remain in pursuit of a new permanent manager after sacking Jesse Marsch last week.

The Whites parted company with the American after the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on February 5.

Leeds initially thought they’d be able to land a replacement quickly, but they’re still looking.

One manager apparently in contention for the Elland Road reins is Nuno Espirito Santo.

According to The Times, Leeds have held an interview with the Al-Ittihad head coach.

The outlet also claimed the Whites could pay a lower compensation than previously reported.

The Daily Mail have also spoken about Leeds’ interest in the former Tottenham and Wolves boss.

Steven Gerrard is also believed to be in the frame, though he is ‘understood to have reservations’.

Dean Jones has now provided an update on the state of play involving Leeds, Nuno and Gerrard.

He wrote on GiveMeSport that, having spoken to Leeds contacts, Nuno is the preferred candidate for the job.

Jones understands a large section of Leeds supporters do not want Gerrard to be appointed as Marsch’s successor.

This is the case even if Gary McAllister headed to Elland Road as his assistant, though this would soften the blow.

“The feeling among Leeds fans is not good towards Gerrard,” wrote Jones.

“But the fact Gary McAllister would join him softens the blow a little if he was to come in.

“There are very few options right now that seem exciting, though.

“From people I speak to that love the club, Nuno is the only manager mentioned that they actually want right now.”

Nuno seems to fit the bill for Leeds – TBR View

Nuno wouldn’t be a bad shout for Leeds.

Admittedly, his Tottenham tenure didn’t last long, but that’s very much a blip on his CV.

It’s worth remembering that Nuno’s Spurs spell got off to a flyer, winning his first three Premier League games without conceding.

He took Tottenham to the top of the fledgling table by the end of August, and won the Manager of the Month award.

Nuno also comes with rave reviews from two top football peers.

Jose Mourinho said he was an “amazing” manager.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot deemed him “fantastic” and “outstanding”.

Nuno is not only proven at the highest level, but has plenty of Premier League and Championship experience.

The latter might not be nice to think about, but if Leeds were to go down, Nuno knows what it takes to get back up again.