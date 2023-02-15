Leeds manager news: Andoni Iraola could be tempted to take job this summer











Leeds United have reportedly made an offer to Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola to take over this summer.

Spanish outlet Union Rayo has provided all the details as Leeds continue to search for a new gaffer.

It’s been over a week now since Jesse Marsch was relieved of his duties at Elland Road.

The club have failed to record a win in the Premier League since before the World Cup.

They face two huge games now, with Everton and Southampton on the horizon.

It’s been confirmed that caretaker manager Michael Skubala will be in charge for their ‘upcoming fixtures’.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

This has given the club some time to get their final appointment right, but two defeats would be catastrophic for their survival hopes.

They could also be up against a familiar face when the Saints travel to Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch is reportedly close to taking over the vacant role at Southampton.

It would turn a huge six-pointed into an even bigger game after his recent dismissal.

Looking to the future, Leeds are seriously considering Andoni Iraola as their next permanent manager.

The 40-year-old is a man in demand, and Rayo are desperate for him to stay at the club.

Leeds could tempt Iraola to take manager role

Union Rayo’s report states that the Spanish side believe Iraola is one of the ‘keys to [their] success’.

‘Rayo Vallecano knows that it will be very difficult to get Iraola to continue on the Vallecas bench next season, already in this winter market he has had a great offer from Leeds and his contract ends on June 30, they state.’

There appears to be a growing trend for managers not to want to take new jobs halfway through the campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa similarly wasn’t interested in taking the Everton first-team job when Frank Lampard was sacked.

Instead, he wanted to manage the academy sides until the summer before joining up with the senior team next season.

Iraola, who has been described as a ‘remarkable’ manager may end up turning down Leeds despite their ‘great offer’.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rayo are currently exceeding all expectations in La Liga, and sit sixth in the table.

It would miraculous if he took the side into Europe, and may want to see that through to next season.

If Leeds stay in the Premier League, they have the means to offer Iraola a lot more as manager than Rayo do.

Victor Orta will need to decide on who will succeed Jesse Marsch very soon.

If he doesn’t it could be detrimental to their Premier League survival.

