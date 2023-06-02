What Jurgen Klopp really thinks about Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho - Fabrizio Romano











Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared what Jurgen Klopp really thinks about him.

The 20-year-old joined the Reds from Fulham last year. He came in with a lot of hype after a really impressive season in the Championship, and he showed flashes of his brilliance in a Liverpool shirt too.

However, Jurgen Klopp gave him just eight minutes of game time in the Premier League after the World Cup, and that has increased speculation that Carvalho will leave. Romano shared the latest on the situation on GiveMeSport.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp think Fabio Carvalho has ‘huge potential’

Liverpool had a very poor season, didn’t they?

The Reds were expected to challenge for the title once again this season, but they weren’t even close. They finished the season in fifth, 22 points behind champions Manchester City.

Klopp and co are guaranteed to strengthen their squad this summer, and that could result in Fabio Carvalho being pushed further down the pecking order.

That’s why he has been linked with a move away this summer, and Romano has had his say now.

He said: “They (Liverpool) are convinced Carvalho has huge potential. He was very professional this year, so Jurgen Klopp has really appreciated his commitment.

“But again, he doesn’t have space at Liverpool and he wants to have game time. He knows RB Leipzig are offering that possibility. Liverpool want to and hope to keep the player.

“If it’s not a loan, they want a buy-back option included in the permanent deal.”

TBR View:

It really does look like Carvalho will leave Liverpool this summer.

The 20-year-old is desperate for more game time, and a number of clubs, including RB Leipzig and Aston Villa, are reportedly interested in his services.

Carvalho even took to social media recently to drop what many felt was a hint that he is on his way out of Anfield in the very near future.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can squeeze in a buy-back clause if they agree to sell him this summer.

