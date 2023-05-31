Aston Villa want to sign 'unbelievable' Liverpool player - journalist











Aston Villa are apparently among the clubs interested in signing Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho this summer.

The 20-year-old joined Liverpool from Fulham for £5 million (The Athletic) last year and he came in with a lot of hype. He even played a fair bit at the start of the season, but things changed after the World Cup.

Carvalho could leave Liverpool this summer, either on loan or on a permanent deal, and Aston Villa apparently admire him, says Ben Jacobs on CaughtOffside.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Aston Villa admire Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho

Aston Villa are expected to make some big moves in this summer’s transfer window.

Unai Emery completely changed the club’s fortunes after replacing Steven Gerrard. He took them from the relegation places to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, which is an extraordinary achievement.

Villa will play in Europe next season, and they need to add more quality to their squad. Among all the names linked with a move to Emery’s side is young Carvalho now.

Ben Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool don’t really want to sell the 20-year-old this summer, but there is a chance they will allow him to leave on loan. Aston Villa, Wolves and RB Leipzig are all said to be admirers of Carvalho.

Jacobs wrote: “Schmadtke will come in having to deal with plenty of interest in Fabio Carvalho. Liverpool don’t want to sell but may be open to a loan deal.

“There are Premier League clubs who admire Carvalho, including Aston Villa and Wolves, whilst RB Leipzig have already had an offer rejected to buy the 20-year-old. Liverpool are calm about the situation and their summer.”

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

TBR View:

Carvalho played in 10 of Liverpool’s first 11 games in the Premier League this season, most of them as a substitute. He scored two goals in that period, including a very late winner against Newcastle United.

Since the end of October, however, Carvalho was handed just 11 minutes of game time in the Premier League. That is not enough at all for someone as talented as him, which is why he may leave this summer.

The 20-year-old, branded as a ‘super talent’ and a player with ‘unbelievable’ attitude by Jurgen Klopp, even hinted on social media yesterday that he could find himself a new home ‘soon’.

It will be interesting to see what happens this summer, but if Villa can get him, he could explode under Emery.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Show all