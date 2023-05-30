20-year-old Liverpool player may have just hinted on Instagram he could be leaving











Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho may have just hinted on social media that he could be leaving the club this summer.

The 20-year-old posted on Instagram as Liverpool’s season came to an end.

In reality, Fabio Carvalho’s season ended much earlier than Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Southampton.

The young Portuguese played just eight minutes of league football after the World Cup.

There was a lot of fanfare around Carvalho after he was signed for a modest fee from Fulham last summer.

He had been instrumental in the West London side returning to the Premier League as champions of the Championship.

However, opportunities became increasingly limited at Liverpool as the season progressed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side paid a club-record fee for Darwin Nunez after signing Carvalho, before bringing in Cody Gakpo in January.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

The 20-year-old is a number ten, but given that position doesn’t exist in Liverpool’s system, his most natural fit is on the left wing.

It’s no surprise that Carvalho has hinted he might be leaving Liverpool given how far down the pecking order he’s now fallen.

He’s already been linked with a move away and bids are already incoming for the ‘sensational’ youngster.

Carvalho hints he could be leaving Liverpool

The playmaker posted on Instagram and was inundated with comments from teammates past and present.

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga said: “Fresh home…”, to which Carvalho replied, “Soon”.

Ryan De Havilland – an old teammate at Fulham – added, “Next top model” to which Carvalho said, “All I do now.”

Fabio Carvalho hints he could be leaving Liverpool. Cr. (_fabio.10) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It wouldn’t make sense for Carvalho to considering leaving Liverpool so early in his career at Anfield.

It’s no surprise he’s frustrated with how this season has gone, particularly given how positive Jurgen Klopp has been about him in the press.

However, his route to regular first team football at the club has become increasingly difficult.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He’s not able to play in his favoured role behind a central striker and faces too much competition on the wings.

A loan move in the summer makes the most sense for all parties.

Liverpool would have to be offered a considerable sum to let him leave permanently so soon after joining the club.

