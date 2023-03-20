What Granit Xhaka did when Gabriel Martinelli was substituted against Crystal Palace











Arsenal star Granit Xhaka was clearly very happy with Gabriel Martinelli when he was substituted yesterday.

A report from The Athletic has shared what the Swiss international was doing during a break in play against Crystal Palace.

It was another brilliant performance from Arsenal, as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

They go into the final international break of the campaign with an eight-point gap over Manchester City.

Although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand, psychologically Arsenal have put themselves in a fantastic position.

Gabriel Martinelli once again opened the scoring for Arsenal, and delighted Granit Xhaka and his other Gunners teammates.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He used his reputation to cut inside to his benefit, instead firing past Joe Whitworth with his left foot.

Xhaka then joined Martinelli on the score sheet, while Bukayo Saka’s brace completed the scoring for Arsenal.

The Brazilian was replaced late on by Emile Smith Rowe, and Xhaka showed how pleased he was with his performance.

Xhaka shows appreciated for Arsenal star Martinelli

The report from The Athletic shares that, ‘Xhaka was particularly on point.

‘There was a moment towards the end of the game when there was a short break for substitutions and he was busy involving himself in everything.

‘He kissed Gabriel Martinelli when he was taken off.’

Martinelli maintained his position at the top of the scoring charts in the league for Arsenal.

He’s marginally ahead of Saka, although the England international became the first Premier League player to record more than 10 goals and assists this season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Brazilian admitted he loved playing alongside Saka, and it’s very easy to see why.

Although Martinelli and Saka are making the headlines for their goalscoring, Xhaka’s exploits for Arsenal can’t be ignored.

The 30-year-old has now matched his best ever scoring season, and is on course to reach 10 combined goals and assists for the first time in his career.

Although he no longer wears the captain’s armband, Xhaka is still a leader on and off the pitch.

He’s been a commanding force who has won over the Arsenal faithful once again this season.

Alongside some of Mikel Arteta’s incredible youngster, Xhaka is an experience head leading them through a phenomenal season.

