Gabi Martinelli says he just simply loves playing with Bukayo Saka at Arsenal











Arsenal hammered Crystal Palace today as the Gunners smashed in another four goals to add to their Premier League total.

Bukayo Saka got himself a double, while Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka also got themselves on the scoresheet aswell.

There was to be no clean sheet for the Gunners as Palace nicked one back. But on the whole, it was yet another satisfying day for Mikel Arteta and his troops.

Of course, Saka was the star of the show with his double and an assist. And speaking to the BBC after the game, fellow goalscorer Martinelli admitted he is loving playing alongside Saka right now.

“Very happy, we needed that win and as I always say, we approach the games as a final and we did that today.”

“It was a good goal, good pass from B [Bukayo Saka]. I don’t know if it was to me or someone else but it was a good finish with my weak foot, good goal. Saka is a great guy not just him but the whole team. We are a family but Saka is a great guy and I just love to play with him,” Martinelli said.

TBR’s View: Saka and Martinelli are the perfect Arsenal double act

In terms of attacking forces in the Premier League right now, few can boast as good as Arsenal have.

Martinelli and Saka are leading the way for the Gunners and showed their class once more today. But even beyond those two, the likes of Nketiah, Trossard, and Jesus mean Arsenal have serious firepower.

The frightening thing for the rest of the league is that Saka and Martinelli will only go on to get better. They are still so young and really, their ceiling is so high.

This could be the start of a successful period for Arsenal football club. And Saka and Martinelli are firmly behind it.