Tottenham Hotspur played out a fantastic win against Liverpool on Saturday, with Fabio Paratici spotted watching on from the stands.

A report from Football London has shared more details about the Italian’s visit to North London.

It says a lot about how well Tottenham have started this season that less is being made of some of the more chaotic aspects of their summer transfer window.

Losing Harry Kane was obviously a huge blow but the players brought in have all hit the ground running.

That is despite the fact that Tottenham’s new chief football officer Scott Munn wasn’t in place before the window shut.

Brought in from the City Football Group, he has been tasked with taking over all footballing departments, including the academy and the women’s team.

Whether his involvement was connected to Munn or not, this has meant Fabio Paratici continuing to be involved at the club on a consultancy basis.

He was reported to be helping Spurs try and bring in a replacement for Kane that never materialised.

However, Paratici looked very pleased at Tottenham defeated Liverpool to keep their unbeaten start going.

Paratici at Tottenham watching Liverpool game

The report from Football London suggests the 51-year-old Italian was delighted by what he saw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He ‘sat proudly’ in the seats behind the press box watching over some of the players he brought to the club.

Destiny Udogie was one player he brought to the club but never got to see in action while he was officially employed at Spurs.

There would have been worries that he was signed specifically for Antonio Conte last summer.

However, he’s hit the ground running under Ange Postecoglou and looks very comfortable playing as a more traditional left-back.

Yves Bissouma is another player he signed last summer that has turned a corner this season.

Paratici would have been delighted to see both Tottenham players star against Liverpool on Saturday.

He may have a few ideas for who Spurs should be looking at in the next transfer window.

It will be up to Scott Munn to see whether he’s still involved at all.