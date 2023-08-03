Tottenham Hotspur may end up signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer with some help from their old sporting director, Fabio Paratici.

Spurs are still at risk of losing Harry Kane this month. Bayern Munich are pushing to sign him, while PSG are also said to be in the race to secure his services.

If Kane leaves, Tottenham will need a replacement, and Vlahovic has been linked. Alex Crook has now claimed on GivMeSport that Paratici could help his old side get this done.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Fabio Paratici may help Tottenham sign Dusan Vlahovic

There’s a very real chance that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham in this window.

The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs, and the fact that Bayern are pushing so hard suggests that they have been hinted by Kane that he’s open to a move.

Losing Kane just a few days before the start of the season would be disastrous for Tottenham. They will need to sign a top-quality replacement, and Dusan Vlahovic‘s name has been going around for a while now.

Crook has had his say on the situation. He rubbished claims Kylian Mbappe could join Tottenham and then played down rumours that Lautaro Martinez could make the switch.

However, he thinks Vlahovic is a possibility – because of Paratici.

The journalist said: “I think with Dusan Vlahovic, if Fabio Paratici is still involved and I think he is in some capacity, could be a possibility.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Dusan Vlahovic is an ‘extraordinary‘ striker, and it’s no surprise that he has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

The Serbian was one of the best forwards in the Serie A during his time at Fiorentina, and although his Juventus career hasn’t quite seen the same heights, the talent is there for everyone to see.

Tottenham don’t have a huge market of strikers they can attract because they will not play in Europe this season. Vlahovic, however, could be gettable, and we think he’ll be a fine signing.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming days.