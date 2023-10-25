What Arsenal fans did when Aaron Ramsdale walked over to them at full-time vs Sevilla

There was jubilation at full-time among the travelling Arsenal support at Sevilla last night and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was keen to get involved in the celebrations.

Journalist Harry Symeou was speaking to TalkSPORT (25/10 6:42am) and described what the 25-year-old was doing after the final whistle.

Arsenal’s record in Spain in European competition would have worried many of the fans who made the journey to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

In their last 17 matches away to Spanish sides, they had recorded just three victories.

However, goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus made sure Mikel Arteta’s side came away with an important three points.

Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images

The ongoing question at the Emirates each match is who is going to start in goal.

David Raya has started every Champions League game thus far and looks set to be Arteta’s chosen keeper in the Premier League.

However, Aaron Ramsdale may be encouraged by a few shaky moments from the Spaniard in recent matches.

At full-time in Sevilla, the Arsenal fans made sure Ramsdale knew exactly how popular he still was at the club.

The longer he’s out of the team, the more he may start to consider his future at the club.

He’s too good a goalkeeper to be sat on the bench every week and already clubs are beginning to take notice.

Arsenal fans show Ramsdale the love at full-time against Sevilla

Pundit Ally McCoist asked if Ramsdale’s popularity among the Arsenal fanbase could be a problem for Arteta and Symeou said: “Oh definitely.

“Aaron Ramsdale came over to the away fans at the end of the game last night because obviously the away fans were kept back as is the normal circumstance in a European away game.

“And all the players kind of came over and applauded the supporters.

“Aaron Ramsdale was one of the last to come over and he just stood there for a good minute just taking in the applause.

“The fans were singing his name and I noticed it in the Lens trip as well when the two of them came over to warm up before the game, the difference in reception between [David] Raya and Ramsdale was huge.

“You can see that there is definitely more popularity when it comes to Aaron Ramsdale than David Raya.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal fans’ reaction to Ramsdale coming over at full-time after their win over Sevilla speaks volumes about how they feel about the England international.

Nedum Onouha pointed out that people seem to be forgetting some of the mistakes he made last season.

However, it felt like a harsh decision to drop him after the first international break and although Raya needs time, he’s not been an immediate improvement on the 25-year-old.

All eyes will be on Arteta’s team against Sheffield United on Saturday, although it seems less and less likely that Ramsdale will be handed his chance.