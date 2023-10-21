‘Will leave’: Journalist says he thinks £25m Arsenal player will be sold in January now

Arsenal are flying high in the Premier League at the moment, but spare a thought for Aaron Ramsdale.

Indeed, the goalkeeper has been relegated to being the number two in this Arsenal squad, and, in all honesty, we could understand if he wasn’t happy with his current situation.

The England international deserves a lot more than to just be rotting on the bench at the Emirates, and speaking on Premier League Productions, Darren Lewis has actually tipped the £25m man to leave Arsenal in January.

Indeed, Lewis says that Ramsdale has to go and find first-team football elsewhere if he wants to play at the Euros this summer, and he thinks he could go.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ramsdale could leave

Lewis spoke about the goalkeeper.

“You could say that about all of the players in the Arsenal team, they’re all adept at assuming the responsibility you need. The one area where I think, well it’s not an issue anymore because we know that Raya is the number one goalkeeper, but I think Ramsdale will leave in January, I think he’ll have to. If he wants a chance of playing at the Euros he has to play first-team football and he won’t be able to do that at Arsenal,” Lewis said.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Where can Ramsdale go?

It’s all well and good saying that Ramsdale could leave in January, but where could he realistically go?

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

January has never been a good market for goalkeepers looking for a move away, and, at the moment, pretty much every team in the Premier League that could afford Ramsdale’s wages are settled in that position.

A move abroad could be an option, but, then again, many of the top European clubs are happy with their goalkeepers – that’s why David De Gea has struggled to find a new club since leaving Manchester United.

This is a real difficult situation for Ramsdale, and we genuinely don’t know where he’ll be able to go next.