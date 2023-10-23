Pundit shares what Arsenal fans are completely forgetting about 25-year-old’s form last season

Nedum Onuoha has suggested that many are forgetting some of the mistakes Aaron Ramsdale made for Arsenal last season as they now call for David Raya to be dropped.

Onuoha was speaking to ESPN after Raya made a couple of major errors in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Aaron Ramsdale was unavailable for the game. But it seems fair to say that his stock definitely rose during the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

David Raya has not been particularly convincing since taking Ramsdale’s spot after the first international break of the season. He was fortunate to not cost Arsenal in the win over Manchester City. And he also gave the ball away for the equaliser against Lens in the Champions League.

Arsenal fans did not appear to have much of a desire to see Ramsdale replaced in the first place. So plenty would like to see the England international return to the side as soon as possible.

However, Onuoha believes many are forgetting some of the errors Ramsdale had made, particularly in the latter stages of last season.

“I think what we’re experiencing here is recency bias because come the end of last season, Ramsdale was making some mistakes which were costing Arsenal goals. But because they liked him, they cheered him on and hoped for the best,” he told ESPN.

“But I think now there’s competition between the two, or I say competition, now that Arteta has two to choose from, then the conversation is different. If you want to play in a certain style, goalkeepers will make mistakes.”

Ramsdale did make a couple of massive errors. But he also produced some outstanding performances. Few will forget his contribution at Anfield when he made a couple of world-class saves.

Raya, admittedly, has the potential to be just as good. However, with that, you have to question why exactly Arteta decided to make the move and rock the boat so violently.

The Spaniard is probably better with his feet. But the gap between the two is surely not big enough to justify the decision to sign him in the summer.

Perhaps Arteta will be vindicated in time. Again, Raya has the talent to prove the Arsenal boss right.

But as things stand, it appears that Arteta’s big gamble is threatening to really backfire.