Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte’s future hangs in the balance, with his training methods coming under scrutinty.

A report from Football London has provided plenty of details on recent developments in north London.

There was always a suspicion that Antonio Conte’s relationship with Tottenham wouldn’t be a long-term one.

He has never hung around at any club for a particularly long time, even if he has a close relationship with some Italian teams.

Wherever he goes, he does tend to deliver success quickly, but he’s not had the same luck at Tottenham.

The club’s recent elimination from the FA Cup and Champions League has caused plenty of issues within the fanbase.

Harry Kane was left on the bench at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United, which turned out to be an unpopular and crucial error.

Tottenham’s first-team training under Conte has now reportedly come under scrutiny.

It may have been almost as boring as some of Tottenham’s most recent performances.

Conte’s training methods at Tottenham under the microscope

The report from Football London states that, ‘when frustrations grow so the repetition that brought success begins to become a chore.

‘Some players have begun to find training sessions boring with plenty of 11v11 work but often against static opposition, going over the same patterns for long periods of time.’

Antonio Conte’s now infamous rant has received a mixed reaction.

Micah Richards believes Conte’s tirade was ‘brilliant’, however, it hasn’t had the desired effect on the squad.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has suggested that the mood in the Tottenham dressing room is very unhappy right now.

The way Tottenham play suggests that Conte’s training regime hasn’t quite paid off this season.

Even if he’s trying to intricately tell players where to be at all times, he may not have the personnel to do that.

Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski thrive when allowed to run at defenders and be creative.

And Harry Kane is the perfect example of a player who is at his best when he picks up positions the opposition don’t expect.

If Conte’s training sessions were bringing Tottenham success, they would likely be much better received by the squad.

Unfortunately, the results haven’t gone his way, and he could have taken his final session at Hotspur Way.

