Journalist shares what he’s heard about the mood in Tottenham's dressing room after Antonio Conte comments











TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has shared what he’s heard about the mood in the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room, after Antonio Conte’s explosive rant yesterday.

Spurs threw away a 3-1 lead against Southampton on Saturday as both Theo Walcott and James Ward-Prowse struck in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Conte’s men seemed to be in complete control of the game as Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic restored their lead after Pedro Porro’s opener was cancelled out by Che Adams.

While the decision to award Southampton a penalty after Pape Matar Sarr’s challenge on Ainsley Maitland-Niles was questionable, Conte was left furious after the late collapse.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Italian labelled his players ‘selfish’ during his post-match press conference and claimed that they play as 11 individuals, rather than a team.

Now, Crook has been speaking about the mood within the dressing room after Conte’s emotional rant about his squad.

Tottenham dressing room an ‘unhappy place’

Speaking on TalkSPORT, the journalist was asked how the Tottenham players feel about Conte after he has often stood up for them this season, before slamming them yesterday.

“I think that’s probably a big factor in why there are so many unhappy players on the books at Spurs and I’m told the dressing room is an unhappy place at this time because the manager is so unpredictable,” Crook said.

“I think we should caveat that and say that Antonio Conte has had a very difficult year off the pitch. He’s had some bereavements, he’s lost people close to him.

“Obviously he’s had that health problem as well that was more complicated than it first appeared. So, we have to look at the human side as well.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs have certainly been here plenty of times in the past where the players have seemingly lost faith in the manager.

While Conte is partly at fault for Tottenham’s slump this season, his comments yesterday have gone down well with some fans.

The Italian didn’t hold back any punches and he’s right in saying that certain players at the club have failed under four managers now.

Show all