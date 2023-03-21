Micah Richards says Antonio Conte's Tottenham rant was absolutely 'brilliant'











Micah Richards has been speaking about Antonio Conte’s explosive rant after Tottenham Hotspur drew to Southampton on Saturday and he has labelled his comments as ‘brilliant’.

Conte looks set to leave Tottenham this week after he launched a scathing attack on his players and the club after the 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace.

Spurs threw away a 3-1 lead in the final 15 minutes of the game at St Mary’s and it’s fair to say that Conte didn’t hold back with his post-match thoughts.

The Italian furiously labelled his players ‘selfish’ and accused them of playing as individuals, rather than as a team.

He also commented on the club’s lack of silverware over the past 20 years and the culture of underachievement at Tottenham.

The Telegraph reports that Conte is set to part ways with Spurs this week after his explosive outburst over the weekend.

But Richards feels that Conte delivered some home truths and has labelled the interview ‘astonishing’.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Richards loved Conte’s post-match rant

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Richards admitted that he absolutely loved Conte’s post-match interview on Saturday.

He said: “This is one of the most astonishing interviews I’ve ever heard. It was brilliant. I don’t understand why everyone is saying ‘oh Conte’. He’s being absolutely honest.

“He wants a reaction, like you said, if he’s going to go down then he’s taking everyone down with him and he’s a winner. That’s a winner’s mentality.

“If you’re given tools and you are up against all the top teams within the league and the tools you are given are not quite as good, and you’re getting judged on how you’re performing and how your team is doing, then you are going to say it how it is.

“I don’t think he said anything wrong there. I mean, if he wants to be friends with the players again then that relationship has gone now. At the end of the season he’s not going to be manager after that interview because he’s taken everyone down. But I absolutely love that interview. Why are managers not that more honest?”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Conte’s comments certainly resonated with plenty of Tottenham fans. While Football.London reports that he had indicated to the Spurs board that his comments were aimed solely at the players, he clearly took aim at the club over their lack of success on the football pitch.

Spurs will seemingly be searching for his replacement now as they prepare to face Everton in 13 days time.

But the Italian’s imminent departure will only temporarily paper over the cracks at Spurs and as he alluded to on Saturday, the problems at the club run far deeper than the manager.

