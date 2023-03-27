What Antonio Conte has done after hearing Cristian Stellini will take over from him at Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte was finally relieved of his duties yesterday, with Cristian Stellini named as his temporary replacement.

He’ll be joined by Ryan Mason as they look to guide Spurs to that all-important top four finish this season.

A report from The Telegraph has shared more details about the Italian’s departure from the club.

Although Antonio Conte’s rant after their draw with Southampton was the catalyst for his exit, the signs had been there for some time.

Conte has repeatedly refused to discuss his future when asked about it at press conference.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

However, he never expressed much interest in extending that deal.

The club’s exit from both the FA Cup and Champions League were incredibly disappointing.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

With silverware such an important target for Tottenham, playing a weakened side against Sheffield United looks like a huge error.

And despite that just a one-goal deficit to make up against AC Milan, and the home crowd backing them, his side exiting Europe with a whimper.

Cristian Stellini has now charged with taking Conte’s place at Tottenham for the remainder of the season.

His main aim now is making sure this season isn’t a complete write-off.

Conte message to Stellini after leaving Tottenham

The report from The Telegraph has now shared Conte’s thoughts on his deputy taking charge in his place.

‘It is understood that Conte gave his blessing for Stellini to stay in his absence and help Spurs attempt to achieve their goal of qualifying for next season’s Champions League,’ they write.

Tottenham’s best spell this season was arguably when Stellini was in charge in Conte’s absence.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He was put in charge for the behind-closed-doors friendly last week while Conte was in Italy.

Stellini is a popular figure within the playing squad, which should help matters before a new coach comes in.

Tottenham will have to hope that Stellini and Mason can deliver that all-important new manager bounce.

The race for top four football is wide open, and Spurs can’t afford to miss out next season.

