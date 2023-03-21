What the Tottenham squad think of Cristian Stellini as Conte decision looms











Cristian Stellini is reportedly held in high regard by the Tottenham Hotspur squad as rumours gather pace that Antonio Conte could be sacked by the club.

It’s been an underwhelming season so far at Tottenham as they have crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League this month.

A late collapse at Southampton on Saturday led to Conte launching a scathing attack on his players, which could ultimately lead to his dismissal.

But Tottenham did enjoy a brief spell of good form under his assistant, Stellini, while Conte was recovering from gallbladder surgery in Italy last month.

And Football.London reports that Stellini is a popular man amongst the Tottenham playing staff.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

What the Tottenham squad think of Stellini

The outlet claims that Stellini is highly regarded amongst the players at Tottenham.

It is also noted that his popularity was reflected in the way that Spurs stepped up during his brief spell in the dugout in Conte’s absence.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The 48-year-old will, of course, be leaving the club alongside Conte should Levy decide to sack the Italian boss. But it seems that he will be missed by the players, even if Conte isn’t after his explosive rant on Saturday.

Stellini guided Spurs to wins over the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea during Conte’s illness-forced absence.

Of course, he was also in the dugout for their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield United, which was arguably Tottenham’s lowest point of their season.

But Stellini certainly rallied the Tottenham side while Conte was recovering in his homeland and it’s no surprise to hear that he is held in high regard by the squad.

Show all