Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason will be in charge for Tottenham Hotspur’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich Town.

That’s according to Football London who provided the latest details on the managerial situation at Tottenham.

They suggest that Antonio Conte has still not returned from Italy after their 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Conte was furious as his side threw away two points after a late penalty from James Ward-Prowse.

There’s now intense speculation that Antonio Conte will not be in charge of the club for much longer.

It means that Ryan Mason, who has been described as a ‘special’ coach, could be handed temporary control.

It wouldn’t be the first time, having taken over from Jose Mourinho days before a cup final.

Mason will be aided by Stellini for Tottenham’s latest friendly.

However, it will be a side mainly made up of reserve and academy players due to the international break.

Stellini and Mason in charge for Tottenham friendly

The report from Football London states that, ‘Antonio Conte is yet to return to Hotspur Way as Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini take charge of a Tottenham training ground friendly against Ipswich, football.london understands.’

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Mason is the leading contender to be Spurs’s caretaker manager.

He hasn’t even held a permanent managerial role, having worked his way up at Tottenham after retiring from playing.

Mason and Stellini will know the Tottenham players very well who are taking part in this friendly against Ipswich.

It could be argued that due to the lack of first-team players available, that Conte’s presence isn’t really required.

However, the message this sends isn’t a good one, and suggests Conte may not be around for much longer.

The radio silence from the club and the manager after his outburst isn’t a great sign.

Fans will want clarity before their next league match against Everton.

Champions League qualification is vital this season, and is far from guaranteed at this point.

Whoever is in charge needs to make sure the squad are pulling in the same direction, and don’t let this distract them from the task at hand.

