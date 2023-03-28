What Antonio Conte had Tottenham players doing before matches that left them baffled











Antonio Conte had his Tottenham Hotspur squad doing two kilometres of running before each match, leaving the team very confused.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, who have unearthed some details about the Italian reign at Spurs.

After plenty of speculation surrounding his future, Antonio Conte was finally given his marching order on Sunday evening.

Over a week after his outburst following a draw with Southampton, Daniel Levy made the decision to remove him from the club.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It came as little surprise as his time at the club was likely coming to an end anyway.

His contract expired in the summer, and although Spurs could have extended his deal by an extra year, neither party seemed keen.

Tottenham have turned to his assistant, Cristian Stellini to take over the side until the end of the season.

He’ll be aided by Ryan Mason, and Champions League qualification is now their only aim.

It will be interesting to see how much changes under Stellini compared to his previous boss.

They may want to reduce the amount of running Conte had the Tottenham players doing before each match.

Although they rarely looked tired during games, some fans wouldn’t be blamed for nodding off given how dull their style of play could be.

Tottenham players confused by Conte’s running demands

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Meanwhile, the Italian’s intense training regime had players on their knees. Conte often had them run 2km before matches.

‘Players wouldn’t dare moan in his earshot, but privately they were baffled.’

Conte also asked the Tottenham squad to come together and work out what was going wrong after a poor run of games.

It highlights the lack of responsibility he took for their inability to win crucial games.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Italian’s rant last week took aim at everyone associated with the club, except himself.

Daniel Levy now has a huge job on his hands to try and replace Conte with the right candidate.

Plenty of names have been suggested, with the recently fired Julian Nagelsmann among them.

The Tottenham squad will be hoping whoever replaces Conte makes them do less running before matches than the 53-year-old.

Show all