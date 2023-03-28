Report: What senior Tottenham players begged Antonio Conte to do after crisis talks











It was no surprise to see Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur part ways on Sunday following what happened a week ago.

The Italian joined Spurs back in November 2021 and was expected by many to be the answer to all of Tottenham‘s problems. A proven winner like him was viewed as the perfect man for the job, but things just didn’t work out.

After his furious outburst at the end of the Southampton game, it became clear that Conte did not want to be there anymore. He officially left the club eight days later.

The Daily Mail has shed some light on what went on behind the scenes at Tottenham in the months leading up to Antonio Conte’s departure. Something that apparently happened in January caught our eye.

The report claims Conte summoned all his players for a heart-to-heart after his side went on a terrible run that saw them win just once in five games.

Right after the last player walked in, Conte apparently left the room and told everyone to discuss the problem and find a solution themselves.

In those ‘crisis talks’, Tottenham’s players reportedly felt that ‘Conte’s rigid and defensive tactics’ were the reason behind their disappointing form on the pitch.

The report claims senior Spurs stars then went to Conte’s office and ‘pleaded’ with the Italian ‘to release the shackles and be more expansive in their attacking play.’

Tottenham then won five of their next six games.

TBR View:

Conte’s tactics and style of play were really infuriating at times.

The Italian put an emphasis on defending, so much so that it had a negative impact on their offensive play. Spurs became an awful side to watch and when results didn’t go their way, it frustrated the fans even more.

However, to be fair to Conte, the same system has worked at every other club he has been in. He won the Premier League with Chelsea with a similar system, so you can’t really blame him for sticking with it.

Conte’s gone now and Spurs should really go after a more attack-minded manager next. Whether Daniel Levy will do that, however, remains to be seen.

