What Amadou Onana made of Arsenal fans in Everton loss amid Gunners links











Arsenal have been linked with Everton’s Amadou Onana in recent weeks.

The Gunners were reportedly plotting a move for the midfielder in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

Although Arsenal signed Jorginho before the deadline, they could well look to bolster their midfield ranks in summer.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

In addition, Onana may have to consider his future if Everton fail to stay up in the Premier League.

With Arsenal playing the Toffees twice in the space of a few weeks, there have been chances to see the player up close.

In February’s meeting between the two, Onana delivered an “outstanding” display in the Gunners’ 1-0 loss.

Arsenal were much improved in their second encounter of the season, running out 4-0 winners over Everton.

‘Frustration’

In addition, Onana and the Gunners fans at the game appeared to be getting on each other’s nerves.

As per the Liverpool Echo, he ‘attracted the anger of home fans because he went down clutching his face on several occasions.

‘But the Belgium midfielder was hard done by – particular after being caught by Gabriel.

‘The Arsenal defender stepped across him and caught the 21-year-old in a foul missed by referee Michael Oliver, who waved play on.

‘The home fans enjoyed the rejection of calls for a free-kick and Onana waved his arm in frustration as they jeered him when he got up.’

In the end, Onana didn’t have the chance to become a key part of the match’s story, due to Arsenal winning so convincingly.

Nonetheless, his “intriguing” role shows how influential a player he can be.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

In January, Graeme Bailey told the Talking Transfers podcast Arsenal could’ve expected to pay around £50 million to sign Onana.

With his contract running until 2027, Everton will hold pretty much all the cards in negotiations.

At least, if they stay up. But even if they don’t, there will surely be plenty of clubs in pursuit of Onana’s services.

In that case, a bidding war could arise and push the price up.