Arsenal could yet make bid for Amadou Onana - journalist











Journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Give Me Sport that Arsenal could yet make a bid for Amadou Onana if they get a sense that Everton are open to selling the midfielder.

The Gunners remain on the lookout for a new midfielder heading into the final 48 hours of the January transfer window. As reported by The Athletic, a second bid has gone in for Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Brighton have rejected the offer – worth £65 million plus £5 million in add-ons. And they continue to insist that Caicedo is not for sale. So it would appear that Arsenal may have to consider other options.

Arsenal could make Onana bid

And one of those on their radar is Onana. Graeme Bailey recently told the Talking Transfers podcast that Arsenal have recently been in touch about a potential move for the Everton starlet. But he will cost £50 million.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

And O’Rourke has now suggested that they could decide to confirm their interest with a bid should they learn that Onana’s signature is up for grabs before the deadline.

“He looks like a real top player, and also in the Belgium team as well. So I’m sure Arsenal, as well as a number of other clubs, are keeping tabs on his situation,” he told Give Me Sport.

“If there’s any chance he can be prised away before the window closes, I’m sure Arsenal and these other interested clubs will maybe make an offer for him.”

Arsenal have tried to avoid panic buying over the last couple of years. That was something which cost them in the past. And with that, they have tended to stick to a smart strategy where the long-term picture is never far from their minds.

So it will be interesting to see what they do should they feel signing Caicedo is beyond them this month.

Onana is on their radar. And he is a ‘special‘ talent. So it would not exactly be a panic move to buy him before the deadline.

But you can guarantee that if Arsenal are not prepared to meet Brighton’s demands for Caicedo, they are also highly unlikely to really break the bank to secure a deal for Onana either.