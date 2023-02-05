Darren Bent reacts on Twitter to Onana display against Arsenal











Arsenal fan Darren Bent has taken to Twitter to laud the performance of Amadou Onana after Everton beat the Gunners – just days after the midfielder was linked with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal were handed only their second league defeat on the season on Saturday. A James Tarkowski goal has opened the door for Manchester City to close the gap at the top of the Premier League.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Gunners were far from their best. And the Everton players absolutely relished the occasion in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge. It was a performance which would have evoked memories of Goodison Park from last season.

Darren Bent amazed by Arsenal target Amadou Onana

One player who was not there last term was Onana. But the Belgian produced a man of the match display, proving to be absolutely colossal for the Toffees.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 21-year-old made two key passes. Meanwhile, no player on either side made more tackles than Onana, according to Whoscored.

Of course, Arsenal would have been aware of just how influential Onana could prove to be. In fact, there was the potential for a world where he was lining up for Mikel Arteta’s side on Saturday.

As reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri in January, Arsenal were one of the sides keen on Onana, just months after his £33 million move to Merseyside.

Obviously, the midfielder Arsenal would ultimately sign was Jorginho. He did not have the best debut, coming on as the Gunners looked to try and get themselves going.

That may make Onana’s performance a little more painful for supporters. And Bent was amongst those to be hugely impressed by the starlet’s display…

Onana has been outstanding — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) February 4, 2023

Everton remain in trouble. But Dyche has taken one game to show what their potential could be for the rest of the campaign.

Certainly, they will not be in trouble if their display was a sign of what is to come.

But they will also struggle to keep Onana much longer if he continues to play like that.