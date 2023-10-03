‘What a player’: Mykhaylo Mudryk blown away by £100,000-a-week Chelsea man last night

Chelsea beat Fulham in the Premier League last night, and Mykhaylo Mudryk and Levi Colwill played a big part for the Blues in the game.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have had an awful start to the season. They had won just one game before yesterday, which made the derby at Craven Cottage extremely important. Chelsea stepped up and delivered.

Mykhaylo Mudryk praises Levi Colwill after Chelsea beat Fulham

Chelsea splashed a lot of money to sign Mukhaylo Mudryk in January this year, but the Ukrainian just couldn’t hit the ground running.

The 22-year-old has all the qualities to be a top player. He is rapid, an excellent dribbler, has great movement and his shooting is not too bad either.

However, the Premier League has not been kind to him since he joined the club, and he has really struggled to adapt to the English game.

Thankfully for Mudryk and Blues fans, the Ukrainian finally broke his duck yesterday. He got on the end of a fantastic ball from Levi Colwill and converted his chance well to give his side the lead.

After the game, Mudryk showed his appreciation to Colwill with a three-word reply to his Instagram post.

“What a player,” he wrote.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Colwill is brilliant

There was a period in the summer transfer window when it looked like Chelsea would lose Colwill.

Brighton, where the defender spent last season on loan, were very keen to sign him on a permanent deal, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were also said to be interested in his signature.

Chelsea rejected all offers that came in and convinced Colwill to sign a new six-year contract that would see him earn about £100,000-a-week (Daily Mail).

Colwill is now a regular and he has been really good. He started at left-back last night and had an outstanding game. We’re sure he will get even better in the coming months.