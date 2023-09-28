Liverpool performed major surgery on their midfield this summer, but after a handful of games this season, it’s abundantly obvious that the Reds have neglected their defence.

Indeed, while Liverpool have been playing some brilliant football going forwards, they’ve been more than a bit leaky at the back.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have kept just one clean sheet since the start of the season, and if that sort of defensive run continues, they won’t be challenging for the title.

Defensive reinforcements are needed, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, there was actually only one defender the Reds approached this summer – Levi Colwill.

Colwill Liverpool’s only defensive target

Romano shared what he knows about the Reds and their hunt for a new centre-back.

“It is time to wait and see who that player will be. Next summer the centre-back position has to be covered. This summer they only tried to approach one player in that position – Levi Colwill, from Chelsea, but it was impossible because Chelsea didn’t consider any chance to sell him. In the end the player extended his contract with Chelsea,” Romano said.

Liverpool need to be a bit more broad in their hunt for a defender if they want to find a solution.

Yes, Colwill is a good option, but we knew from the start of the summer that it would be tough to get him out of Chelsea, and with no Plan B in mind, the Reds have been caught short in that area.

Luckily, Liverpool have months to prepare for this defensive addition, and they have some of the best data analysis and scouts in the game, so don’t be shocked if the Reds do manage to find another player in this mould who is much more attainable.