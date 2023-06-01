Report: Club adamant 'fantastic' Tottenham target won't be sold as PL rival see £30m bid rejected











Chelsea have rejected a £30 million bid from Brighton for Levi Colwill, with the Blues insisting that they have no interest in selling the Tottenham Hotspur target.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that Chelsea have no intention to consider any bids for the centre-back during the summer transfer window.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Levi Colwill has enjoyed an outstanding first season as a Premier League player, making 17 appearances in the top-flight for the high-flying Seagulls.

Brighton see bid for Tottenham target Levi Colwill rejected

Unsurprisingly, Brighton are keen to keep the youngster. But they are not the only team keen on a deal. Reports from The Sun in April suggested that Tottenham were also admirers of the 20-year-old.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It remains to be seen if Spurs plan to make a move. However, it would appear that any bid may actually be a waste of time.

That is because the Daily Mail is reporting that Brighton have made a £30 million bid for Colwill. However, Chelsea have snubbed the approach and have suggested that they have no interest in considering any offers for the defender.

It is hardly surprising that Chelsea want to keep Colwill. They have Mauricio Pochettino coming in. And he will want to rely on some of the younger players in the Blues squad.

But perhaps the stance could change as the summer goes on. Chelsea probably need to bring some money in over the next few windows after the amounts they have spent under their current owners.

And you would imagine that not too many of their players will attract huge bids in this window. Colwill will also want to be playing as regularly as possible.

If Chelsea do not receive bids for others and Colwill is unsatisfied with his role in the squad, perhaps the situation could change.

But right now, it appears that the likes of Brighton and Tottenham are set for disappointment when it comes to trying to sign the ‘fantastic‘ defender.