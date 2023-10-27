‘What a player’: Luis Palma amazed by 22-year-old Celtic teammate after Atletico game

The Celtic performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League is one that impressed the pundits and the Scottish media alike.

Brendan Rodgers’ side gave the La Liga giants a first half fright as an early Kyogo Furuhashi goal set the tone for the tie.

The third minute strike by the Japanese international got the crowd going and clearly shook the Spaniards.

The pass from Matt O’Riley was just as sublime as Kyogo’s finish and the Danish u21 international’s performance didn’t go unappreciated by his Celtic teammate, Luis Palma.

O’Riley’s celebrated his performance on Instagram post where the Celtic midfielder simply posted, “All to play for” with a photo of him holding his Man of the Match Award:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mattoriley8 To show appreciation for his teammate’s outstanding performance in the 2-2 draw, the Honduran international, Palma, sent this classy reply: View Instagram Post

Fabrizio Romano’s response to the Celtic star was bang on

The transfer specialist caused a ruckus on social media when he posted on X: “Celtic gem Matt O’Riley, MOTM on Wednesday; having a great season with 6 goals, 4 assists as CM.

“He also got Denmark NT call up 🇩🇰.

“Celtic, in a strong position as they just renewed his contract one month ago — it’d be a Scottish record transfer fee for any club interested.”

Suggesting that O’Riley will move for at least £25m was a bold statement by Romano. Especially when you consider that Celtic only paid £1.5m for him less than a year and a half ago.

Now valued at over £10m, it will take a monumental offer to persuade Celtic to even consider selling O’Riley. Especially now that he is on a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s stock rises with each passing game and as long as he continues to develop at the rate he has been this season, Celtic are guaranteed to take in tens of millions for their star player.

In other news, UEFA stats on Callum McGregor show how he is outperforming some of the best players in Europe