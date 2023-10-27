Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was brilliant against Toulouse in the Europa League last night, and Trent Alexander-Arnold seems impressed.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men absolutely battered the Ligue 1 side. They scored five past Toulouse at Anfield, and Gravenberch, in just his fifth start for Liverpool, was arguably the best player on the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wowed by Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day in the summer.

The 21-year-old has always been an incredibly talented midfielder, but for one reason or another, he just couldn’t get regular game time at Bayern Munich.

Klopp saw an opportunity to sign Gravenberch and he took it. That is proving to be an outstanding decision so far, and the Dutchman’s performance last night is proof that he is an amazing player.

Gravenberch bossed the game from the middle of the park and was hailed as ‘sensational‘ last night. He caused Toulouse all sorts of problems, and after coming close on a couple of occasions, he finally found the net following a ‘laughable‘ Darwin Nunez error.

After the game, Gravenberch took to Instagram to celebrate his goal and the win. An impressed Trent Alexander-Arnold replied: “What a performance!”

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Here’s how Cody Gakpo and Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber reacted to Gravenberch’s post…

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

A look at Gravenberch’s stats vs Toulouse

Ryan Gravenberch is getting better and better every game, isn’t he?

The 21-year-old Liverpool midfielder played 70 minutes against Toulouse last night, and he was the best player on the pitch, in our opinion.

Gravenberch had 49 touches of the ball and completed 26 of his 27 attempted passes, maintaining a stunning 96 per cent passing accuracy. He also created three chances last night, made two interceptions and three tackles.

The Dutchman earned an 8.7/10 rating on SofaScore for his performance against Toulouse, higher than any other player on the pitch. It was a truly remarkable display by the midfielder.