Liverpool cruised to a comfortable win over Toulouse tonight to continue their excellent form so far this season.

The Reds were in cruise control despite allowing the French side to equalise and while Toulouse looked good on the break at times, Liverpool were never going to lose it.

Goals from Jota, Endo, Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch put Liverpool in complete control with over 25 minutes remaining.

And watching on for TNT Sports, pundit Rachel Finnis-Brown felt that the performance of Gravenberch deserved a special mention.

Ryan Gravenberch shines as Liverpool beat Toulouse

Jurgen Klopp decided to take the Dutchman off late in the day, much to the delight of the Anfield crowd who rose to their feet.

And commenting on Gravenberch as he left the field, TNT’s Finnis-Brown was full of praise for him.

“He’s been sensational. The first 15 minutes belonged to Diogo Jota but after that, it’s been Ryan Gravenberch. He’s been sensational, involved in the goals. He’s driven right through the defence and midfield of Toulouse,” Brown-Finnis said.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Gravenberch moved to Liverpool in the summer for around £34m. Since then, he has looked excellent every time he’s played in the middle of the park.

Liverpool look the part again

While it was a slightly weaker than normal XI for this one tonight, Liverpool are starting to really purr with their new midfielders.

Both Endo and Gravenberch were good tonight and Curtis Jones also got useful minutes in the tank as well.

For Gravenberch, it’s simply going very well for him. His performance tonight was that of a seasoned European midfielder and there’s a lot to be excited about.

Klopp will be delighted with his new man and he showed that as he embraced him at the full-time whistle.