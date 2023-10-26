Sky pundit stunned by ‘laughable’ Liverpool moment in win over Toulouse

Liverpool went five points clear at the top of their Europa League group on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ran out 5-1 winners over Toulouse in their Group E clash at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez got on the scoresheet for Liverpool alongside Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah.

However, the Uruguay international could’ve easily had a second, but he spurned a great opportunity to bag a brace.

In the 65th minute, Nunez skipped past one defender and went round the keeper, before then hitting the post.

Luckily, Gravenberch was on hand to get Liverpool’s fourth, taking the shot on his left and finding the back of the net.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

As the Dutchman scored, Nunez had dropped to his knees in disbelief, with his back to the play.

Sky Sports pundit Jay Bothroyd was stunned by what he saw, describing it as a “laughable moment”.

He said on Sky Sports News, as per the Sky Sports website: “Nunez made a great run but then it’s an open goal and he hits the post!

“Gravenberch – the best player on the pitch tonight – puts it in. It was a laughable moment.”

Nunez shines for Liverpool but still work to do – TBR View

Nunez has come a long way at Liverpool since his difficult maiden season. He’s now getting on the scoresheet, providing assists and being an ‘agent of chaos’ overall.

Admittedly, it was a stunning miss from the £140,000-a-week player (Spotrac), but luckily Gravenberch was on hand to finish.

The way Nunez is playing, he could be getting so many more goals. Consistently taking his chances and finding the back of the net is something he still needs to work on.