Stephen Warnock almost ran out of superlatives for 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player Destiny Udogie following the Liverpool game.

Warnock was speaking on Sky Sports News’ ‘The Football Show’ and praised the defender alongside Micky van de Ven.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The pundit couldn’t quite believe just how high up the pitch Ange Postecoglou had Udogie playing.

Warnock said: “But Udogie as well, Udogie my word, what a find he is as well.

“I mean the energy, I’m not surprised he came off.

“I was watching him thinking he cannot continue to make these runs, he was playing centre forward, half the game.

“And I’m thinking, you’re a left back, I mean I’m going to have to go get my boots back on.

“They’ve got him playing a great style of football.”

Of course, Warnock isn’t the first pundit to praise Udogie’s start to life at Tottenham.

The £15m signing has taken absolutely no time to adjust to the Premier League since arriving permanently this summer.

And alongside Pedro Porro on the right, Ange has two full-backs at the top of their game.

Warnock thought Udogie was playing as a striker for Tottenham

Whilst Udogie has a very offensive brief under his new manager, he still manages to do a brilliant job heading towards his own goal.

Both Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson were full of praise for the Italian following the Liverpool game.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

And pundit Jamie Redknapp couldn’t quite believe the improvement Udogie has made under Postecoglou.

Of course, much like this whole Tottenham squad right now, the real test will come when Spurs have a blip.

Postecoglou’s new Tottenham side are yet to face any criticism as a result of their performances – quite rightly so for now.

But a ex-pro like Warnock will be fully aware that Udogie and his Tottenham teammates will face tough periods in the future.

And the real test may be how they bounce back from those moments.