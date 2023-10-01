Jamie Redknapp hails £15m Tottenham star’s improvement vs Liverpool

Jamie Redknapp has lauded Destiny Udogie and suggested that he has real potential after watching the Tottenham Hotspur left-back come up against Mohamed Salah in their win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Redknapp was speaking to Sky Sports (broadcast on 30/9; 19:54) after Spurs claimed a famous victory to put themselves second in the Premier League.

Destiny Udogie has made a real statement over the last couple of weeks. The Italian has been tasked with battling with two of the best right wingers in the world right now in Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He picked up an early yellow card against Saka. And it took him some time to grow into the North London derby.

Redknapp hails improvement from Udogie in Tottenham win

Jamie Redknapp felt that he had a difficult day at the office at the Emirates. However, he suggested that he looked much better up against Salah in the win over Liverpool.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“He played against Salah once he made that tactical change and he put him as a central striker, trying to alleviate the pressure from Spurs. He struggled last week, you can’t deny that. It was very difficult against Saka. And then this week I think he just showed that he’s got that calmness and authority. It’s such a quick education to what the Premier League’s all about, the pace, the intensity of it. But he handles it well, he’s getting asked to do a lot of different things,” he told Sky Sports.

“There’s a lot of potential with this young man. He’s had some tough moments, make no mistake, but there’s also been a lot of positives.”

Transfer masterstroke at £15 million

Redknapp felt that Udogie had a tough time against Arsenal. However, he deserves huge praise for the way he defended after the early yellow card.

It would have been easy for Ange Postecoglou to replace Udogie at some stage in the game. Saka has the potential to cause all sorts of problems. And it was a gamble to leave the 20-year-old on the pitch while on a yellow for so long.

However, Udogie did brilliantly for the remainder of the game. And he did not look out of his depth up against Salah.

He is still learning. And there are probably going to be times when Udogie’s inexperience does show. However, there is no question that he has been a revelation at the start of his Premier League career.

Certainly, a £15 million move for Udogie is looking like a masterstroke right now.

And it is a similar story across the pitch with so many players looking brilliant under Postecoglou at the start of the Australian’s tenure.