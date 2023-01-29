West Ham transfer news: Michael Keane being closely watched ahead of January deadline











West Ham United are now closing monitoring Everton defender Michael Keane as deadline day approaches.

The Daily Mail believe that David Moyes’s side are desperate to add another defender to their squad this month.

The sale of Craig Dawson to Wolves this month has depleted Moyes’s options at centre-back.

Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer were both signed in the summer to play that position.

However, the Moroccan’s start to life at the London Stadium has been badly affected by injury.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna are the only other senior centre-backs at the club right now.

Moyes has other defenders who can play that role, and Luizao arrived this month to join up with the under-21 squad.

The Hammers aren’t in great shape right now, and need to improve their form to avoid a relegation battle.

West Ham beat Keane’s Everton side last weekend to go above them in the table and avoid being bottom of the league.

Switching the Toffees for the Hammers could be the change Michael Keane needs to get his career back on track.

West Ham closely watching Michael Keane

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘West Ham are monitoring developments around Everton’s central defender Michael Keane ahead of a potential move.

‘The Hammers are looking to make defensive reinforcements before the January window closes, given the fact they are just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

‘And David Moyes’ side have identified Keane – who has made just one league appearance this year – as a potential option to bolster their defence.’

The £30m defender has had a torrid time at Goodison Park this season.

Keane has played just once in the league all campaign, and quickly fell out of favour with Frank Lampard.

Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Alan Myers has suggested that Keane may now stay at Everton with Sean Dyche expected to take over.

The 12-cap England international has only started matches in the Carabao Cup this season, and wasn’t involved against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Keane has the capacity to play at a good level in the Premier League, and could be a decent option for West Ham.

He may not be first choice under Moyes, but is the required quality to be a back-up to the likes of Aguerd.

Dyche’s introduction may scupper West Ham’s plans to sign him, although their pursuit of Rodrigo Becao may allow him to leave.

Show all