Everton transfer news: Rodrigo Becao now on Toffees radar before January deadline passes

Everton now want to sign Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao before the January transfer window shuts.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who believe the Toffees want to act late in the transfer market.

It now appears as though Everton will have a new manager very soon.

Fabrizio Romano shared this morning that Sean Dyche has signed a contract to take over at Goodison Park.

Dyche is going to have barely any time to assess his squad before the end of the transfer window.

Everton may therefore need to get some potential signings in place for him, before he has the final say.

One player who looks set to leave the club in the coming hours is Anthony Gordon.

After months of pursuing the young winger, Newcastle United look set to sign Gordon for £40m.

Given Everton’s financial issues at the moment, his departure may allow a few players to join in the final hours of the window.

One of those players that Everton want is Rodrigo Becao, and he could be a good fit for Dyche’s style of football.

The £17m-rated centre-back may not be the only player the Toffees target.

Everton want Rodrigo Becao in January

The Daily Mail report states that, ‘Everton want to bring in another forward but have also shown interest in signing Rodrigo Becao from Udinese.’

Becao is Brazilian defender who started his career at EC Bahia, before moving to Russian side CSKA Moscow on loan.

Bahia eventually sold Becao to Udinese in 2019 for £1.1m, and he’s been a consistent presence in their side.

The 27-year-old has started more than half of Udinese’s league matches this season, and has a goal and assist to his name.

Becao tends to play as back of a back-three in Italy, which is a system Frank Lampard occasionally used at Everton.

Dyche typically went with four at the back during his time at Burnley, but Everton have plenty of decent centre-backs and he may want to utilise more of them.

Becao is ranked in the top 5% of centre-backs in Europe for tackles per 90 minutes.

For context, Conor Coady is in the bottom 5%, and James Tarkowski is just above average.

Everton may now want Rodrigo Becao because he offers something different in the middle of the park.

