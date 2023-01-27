£30m player set to stay at Everton after Sean Dyche takes over - journalist











Michael Keane is expected to stay at Everton now that Sean Dyche is all set to take over as manager at Goodison Park, according to journalist Alan Myers on Twitter.

Keane and Dyche worked together at Burnley before the England international left in July 2017 on a £30 million deal.

The defender had found gametime hard to come by under Frank Lampard, with James Tarkowski and Conor Coady coming in over the summer.

And he has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and West Ham this month, although Everton are reluctant to strengthen a relegation rival.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Keane expected to stay when Dyche takes over

The Times are reporting that Dyche is set to take over soon, with discussions with Marcelo Bielsa, who was Farhad Moshiri’s first choice, not reaching a satisfactory conclusion.

Bielsa wanted to take over the academy and Under 21 coaching until the end of the season and then take on the senior team in the summer.

That is an indication of the longer term approach he wanted to take, and the fact he has never taken over a European club mid-season.

I expect Micheal Keane to remain at Everton now, despite being linked to moves away from the club — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 27, 2023

Dyche is perhaps seen as more of a firefighter, although the report says he is set to sign a two-and-a-half year deal with a possible break clause in the event of relegation.

The fact that Everton were weighing up Dyche and Bielsa as their two main contenders to replace Frank Lampard indicates the lack of clarity around the club right now.

Dyche’s first game will be against Arsenal next weekend and by making the appointment soon, they would give the Englishman a full week to prepare for that daunting challenge.