West Ham think they can sign ‘incredible’ forward player on a permanent deal

West Ham are continuing to ramp up their transfer plans as they look to strengthen the squad for David Moyes.

The Hammers are looking to spend the money generated from the sale of Declan Rice to fund new arrivals.

They have already signed Edson Alvarez this week, while James Ward-Prowse is expected to be announced after doing his medical in the last few days.

Further, Harry Maguire is now also believed to be close to joining from Manchester United.

And in what could be another raid on Manchester, West Ham are now also pressing to try and get Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to The Guardian, The Hammers have asked about taking Palmer on loan as part of any deal which sees Lucas Paqueta move to The Etihad.

However, there is an acknowledgment that getting Palmer on a permanent deal might be the easier route here.

The ‘incredible‘ Palmer came on for City last night as they cruised past Burnley in their Premier League opener. But he could still depart, with Jeremy Doku set to sign as well in the same position.

Cole Palmer on a permanent is a big signing

Palmer is one of the most exciting young talents in England and it’s only because he is behind so much quality at City that he has struggled for as much game time.

Whenever he plays he looks a threat and in most other PL teams, he’d be getting regular game time.

If West Ham can land him on a long-term contract it would be a huge coup. Palmer is the sort of player West Ham could build around for years to come and will only improve as time goes by.

It’s a big few weeks for the Hammers, this. And if they get this one done, then the Rice money will have been re-invested very wisely indeed.