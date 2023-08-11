Sky Sports presenter confirms medical update for West Ham and James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse is set to complete his move to West Ham United today as he undertakes a medical with the club.

The England midfielder is set to finalise a £30m move to the Hammers and he looks for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The midfielder has been tracked by a number of clubs this summer but it looks like West Ham are the ones who have won the bidding war.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

And speaking on Sky Sports just now, Hayley McQueen has confirmed that Ward-Prowse is indeed undergoing a medical with the Hammers as we speak.

“Right, the breaking news. We know James Ward-Prowse is having a medical at West Ham United ahead of his £30m move from Southampton. We were just waiting for the news to be confirmed that he was having his medical and that is happening now. As soon as we get confirmation of a done deal, we’ll let you know,” McQueen said.

Hammers making moves

It was imperative that David Moyes was backed to replace Declan Rice and it does look like he is getting that backing.

The signing of Edson Alvarez was a big one, while the bid for Harry Maguire is a smart one as well.

Signing Ward-Prowse is also smart business. A seasoned Premier League player who knows how to score a goal, he’ll be a big player for the Hammers.

£30m is a relative bargain as well in modern football. If he does as well as he did with the Saints, then Hammers fans will quickly take to their new midfielder.