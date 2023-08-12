West Ham close to signing ‘fantastic’ player alongside Ward-Prowse

West Ham United are close to adding more signings this morning ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Hammers have money to spend after a quiet summer which has seen Declan Rice leave the club for mega money.

As yet, David Moyes has only spent a small chunk of that money on Edson Alvarez, although James Ward-Prowse is also expected to arrive at the club after doing his medical yesterday.

And according to The Guardian, another England international is close to joining the Hammers, this time in the form of Harry Maguire.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The Guardian claims that Maguire has now agreed terms with West Ham over a £30m transfer and that he is now sorting out some financial matters with Manchester United. From there, he will then complete his move to West Ham and become their third signing of the summer.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will move for fellow Man United man Scott McTominay. The midfielder is a target for Moyes but the arrival of Ward-Prowse has negated the urgency in that position.

Maguire will leave United at a price of around £50m less than what he signed for. Regarded as a ‘fantastic‘ defender, Maguire will be hoping for a big year ahead of next summer’s Euros.

West Ham perfect for Harry Maguire right now

Maguire hasn’t actually done that much wrong at Manchester United and a lot of the criticism he gets is very harsh.

A move away is just what he needs right now. A new club, new manager, and new fans to impress. This could very much be the making of the England man and prove a masterstroke by the Hammers.

Let’s not forget how good Maguire can be. He’s a top international player and also captained the biggest club in the world. West Ham, really, could end up getting a steal here.