‘Not 100% done’: Sky Sports journalist offers West Ham and Mohammed Kudus update

Reports in recent days have suggested that West Ham are close to completing the signing of Ajax forward, Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has been one of the top targets for a number of clubs this summer. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and now West Ham have all registered an interest.

AMSTERDAM – Mohammed Kudus of Ajax celebrates the 2-1 during the Dutch premier league match between Ajax Amsterdam and Heracles Almelo at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on August 12, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. AP | Dutch Height | MAURICE OF STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

However, while it might have been claimed across different outlets that Kudus to West Ham is nearly done, Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg tells a different story.

Taking to his X account just now, Plettenberg has stated that the deal is nowhere near done. Plettenberg claims that there is in fact no verbal agreement in place for Kudus to join West Ham, and even more worrying, there have been no negotiations between the Hammers and Ajax.

Kudus has starred for Ajax in recent seasons and he cemented his reputation in Europe by doing the business for Ghana in the World Cup as well.

However, teams have found it hard to get a deal done for Kudus this summer. Indeed, he was thought to be on his way to Brighton at one point, only for those talks to break down and the deal be written off.

Whether or not West Ham can progress this one, remains to be seen.

Kudus seems like hard work in all honesty

Just basing things on the reports that have come out over the summer, it does seem like Mohammed Kudus is just biding his time a bit here and waiting for something else.

It seemed to happen with Brighton and now it seems to be following a similar path with West Ham.

Whether or not he’s hoping that a truly huge club comes in, is unknown. But Kudus will get a nice contract at a club like West Ham and would surely be a success there.

The Hammers will be getting annoyed here. They need players in the door and David Moyes wants a settled squad.