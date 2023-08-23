West Ham still confident they can sign ‘perfect’ midfielder this summer

West Ham United are still confident they can sign Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus this summer.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, speaking live on air about the Ghanaian international.

West Ham manager David Moyes received some good news yesterday with Manchester City ending their pursuit of star player Lucas Paqueta.

That’s in part because of an FA betting investigation but the Brazilian not leaving is a good sign for their long-term prospects.

The Hammers are now starting to strengthen across the pitch with Konstantinos Mavropanos joining to improve their defensive options.

However, David Moyes doesn’t look like he’s done there in the transfer market.

The ‘perfect’ midfielder has plenty of Premier League admirers with Arsenal still lurking.

However, despite having two bids rejected for the 23-year-old, West Ham believe a deal can still be done.

West Ham still confident in Kudus transfer

Speaking on Sky Sports about the Ghanaian’s future, Sheth said: “There was a very small chance that this deal [for Lucas Paqueta] could have been revitalised on Friday, it doesn’t look like that’s the case anymore.

“West Ham United not really under any pressure to sell because he’s still got four years left on his contract, there’s still an option for a further year on that contract as well.

“As a knock-on effect on that, people were thinking, ‘Well, what does that mean for Mohammed Kudus?’, the Ajax midfielder and West Ham United.

“As far as we’re aware, it’s completely independent of that deal and we still think that West Ham United aren’t giving up on signing Kudus.

“There’s still a gap in the valuation between what West Ham United are prepared to pay and what Ajax want for the midfielder.

“But if a compromise can be found and probably Ajax moving more towards what West Ham United want to pay, then there is still a belief that a deal can be done.

“Because I think West Ham United are quite encouraged by the player’s openness to potentially move to the London Stadium.

“It hasn’t happened as yet, but West Ham aren’t giving up on it.”

Given Kudus is open to the move, it’s easy to see why West Ham are confident this move could get done.

He’s already got plenty of experience in continental football and was a star for Ajax last season despite not winning the Eredivisie.

The Dutch giants recognise it might be time to cash in on Kudus, but they’ll want a later bidding war to break out between West Ham and at least one other Premier League side