‘Wouldn’t surprise me’: Journalist wouldn’t be shocked if Arsenal now hijacked £40m move

Mohammed Kudus is closing in on a move to West Ham, but until a deal is done, there’s a chance it could be hijacked.

Indeed, while the Ghanaian seems to be on course to end up at the London Stadium, it’s impossible to ignore the feeling that he could well be set for bigger and better things.

With all due respect to West Ham, they’re not likely to be playing Champions League football anytime soon, and Kudus is a player who is more than worthy of playing at the very top level.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing the Ajax ace’s future, and he’s said that he wouldn’t be surprised if either Arsenal, Manchester United or Chelsea came in and snatched the attacker from West Ham.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Kudus hijack possible

Bailey shared his verdict on the £40m man.

“I do Scott. I could see. If United came in it wouldn’t surprise me. If Arsenal came in it wouldn’t surprise me, if Chelsea came in it wouldn’t surprise me. We know they’re all interested, but are they willing to push this through? That’s why Tim Steidten is in Amsterdam at the moment, he’s aware of these other teams. So is Kudus’ people, that’s why they kept Brighton at arms’ length, Kudus knows these teams have an interest, but do they have enough interest to pull the trigger?” Bailey said.

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Plausible

A hijack from one of these clubs does feel very plausible.

A player like Kudus belongs at one of the Premier League’s top clubs, and while we’ve seen West Ham pull off this kind of coup before, it’s hard to believe that all of the top clubs will sit idly by as the Hammers finalise this move.

Whether it’s from Arsenal, Chelsea or United, don’t be surprised if West Ham face some late competition for this young man’s signature.