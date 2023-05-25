West Ham now keen to sign ‘terrific’ PL attacker who could be relegated this weekend











West Ham United now want to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison this summer.

That’s according to a report from The Sun, who outline the Irons’ plans for next season.

After a difficult campaign, West Ham are one match away from achieving something incredible.

They face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final with a great chance of earning some silverware.

Not only that, but it would guarantee them a place in the Europa League next season too.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

There are areas of the team that need addressing and improvement.

One of those positions is on the wing, with West Ham wide players struggling for consistency this season.

West Ham have identified Jack Harrison as a potential incoming to solve that issue.

Harrison has had a good season at Leeds despite the club’s struggles.

Their 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium last weekend has made their task of staying in the Premier League incredibly difficult.

West Ham may be hoping they go down on Sunday to help their negotiation position in the summer.

West Ham keen on Harrison

The report from The Sun states that, ‘West Ham have identified Leeds midfielder Jack Harrison and Leicester’s Harvey Barnes as summer transfer targets.’

The ‘terrific’ winger has produced plenty of goals and assists in the Premier League since Leeds’s promotion.

He provided 16 goal contributions in his first season in the top flight and has more assists than any other player at Leeds this year.

Capable of playing on either wing or through the middle, Harrison’s strengths suit West Ham.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

David Moyes tends to allow his forwards to rotate positions where necessary which could benefit Harrison.

During a tough season at Elland Road, Harrison has stood out as one of the few positives.

West Ham will see how Harrison deals with immense pressure this weekend as Leeds fight to stay in the Premier League.

Given he scored the last-minute goal away at Brentford last season to keep them up, he’s got pedigree in these situations.

