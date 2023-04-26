Paul Robinson was seriously impressed with two Leeds United players yesterday











Paul Robinson has singled out Leeds United stars Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno for praise after their 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Robinson was covering their latest Premier League outing on BBC Radio 5 Live last night.

It was a huge game at the bottom of the table for the two sides sitting just outside the relegation zone.

Leicester City thought they had taken an early lead through Youri Tielemans before intervention from VAR.

The hosts instead went one goal in front thanks to Luis Sinisterra.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The Colombian is now Leeds’s second top scorer this season behind Rodrigo despite injuries scuppering his debut campaign at Elland Road.

Leeds were unable to hold on, as Jamie Vardy scored a late equaliser.

It meant the spoils were shared, which doesn’t particularly help either side.

Robinson praised Harrison and Rodrigo during the match, and the pair are going to be so important in Leeds’s final few matches.

They’re Javi Gracia’s most creative and most lethal players in a Leeds side struggling at both ends of the pitch.

Robinson praises Leeds stars Harrison and Rodrigo

After setting up Sinisterra’s goal, Robinson praised the English winger: “The roof has just come off this place.

“Jack Harrison has been excellent this season. It’s a brilliant ball and Sinisterra can’t miss from there.”

In the closing stages the quality of the game started to suffer, but Robinson was still impressed with the £26m forward.

“Tempers have been boiling over,” Robinson said.

“It has been really scrappy. There hasn’t been any rhythm to the game and both sides are struggling to get hold of possession.

“There seems to be a togetherness and determination from Leeds. Rodrigo is leading by example and closing down from the front.”

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

There’s an argument that Leeds may already be safe had Jack Harrison had Rodrigo to aim at up-front all season.

In the first-half of the campaign he was sensational, but missing two months of the season has stunted his form.

He’s scored just twice this calendar year when Leeds have needed him most.

Ian Wright recently claimed Gracia has transformed Harrison since his arrival, although it would be fair to say other player’s form has suffered.

He needs to find a way to unlock Rodrigo’s scoring potential too in the final five games of the season.

Show all