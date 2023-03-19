Tony Cascarino singles out Jack Harrison for praise after Leeds United win











Tony Cascarino has singled out Leeds United star Jack Harrison for praise after their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

Cascarino was speaking on TalkSPORT (19/3 7:38am) and reviewing Javi Gracia’s side earning a valuable three points.

Jack Harrison opened the scoring in an incredibly exciting game at Molineux.

He was found in the box by Wilfried Gnonto and coolly slotted his shot past Jose Sa.

The winger has found some form under Gracia, grabbing two goals and two assists in his last four games.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The versatile attacker hadn’t scored in the league since August before finding the back of the net against Brighton last week.

His form is likely to be really important to Leeds staying in the Premier League.

Gracia enjoyed his performance against the Seagulls, and said he was an example to his teammates.

Cascarino has now praised Harrison again following a big win for Leeds in their fight to avoid the drop.

The £11m forward is rediscovering his best form at the perfect time.

Cascarino singles out Leeds star Harrison for praise

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cascarino said: “Jack Harrison was terrific in the game, he scored a good goal.

“I like him, he’s always likely to chip in with goals. You can utilise him in different positions.

“I’ve seen him on the left, which I think is probably his best position, but I’ve also seen him play a little bit more inside.

“It was a big victory for Leeds.”

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There was plenty of talk in January that Harrison might have been on his way out of Elland Road.

Leicester City were keen on the 26-year-old, but Jesse Marsch ended up keeping hold of Harrison.

Although the American lost his job weeks later, his decision has massively benefitted Gracia.

He’s having his worst season in front of goal since Leeds returned to the Premier League.

However, if he can reach his record eight-goal tally before the end of the campaign, he would be going a long way to helping keep Leeds in the league.

