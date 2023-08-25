West Ham now in talks to sign £13m Aston Villa target as well as Kudus

West Ham United are ramping up their transfer efforts after reportedly sealing a deal for Mohammed Kudus today.

It’s been claimed that Kudus will fly into London this weekend to get his move to the Hammers signed, sealed and delivered. However, it doesn’t look like things will be ending there for David Moyes’ side.

According to 90Min, West Ham are now also in talks with Aston Villa linked left-back, Marcos Acuna.

The Argentinian defender is a wanted man and both Villa and Nottingham Forest are said to be exploring a deal for Acuna as well. However, it is West Ham who are in talks with the full-back, suggesting a deal might not be far away.

Acuna, 31, currently plays for Sevilla but the Spanish club are believed to be open to selling him for around the £13m mark.

The Hammers have moved to spend the money raised from the sale of Declan Rice to fund a new-look squad for Moyes this summer.

Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and now Kudus will be signed. Acuna, then, could well be the icing on the cake for Moyes and West Ham. The Hammers have also been offered PSG striker, Hugo Ekitike.

Acuna could mark a fine end to West Ham’s window

It felt a bit doom and gloom at one point for West Ham after the lost Rice. It didn’t look like they were getting many players in and you did feel a bit for Moyes.

Now, though, the squad is looking more and more like a top half Premier League side. They have strength in depth and have arguably replaced Rice as well as they could ever have wished.

If they get Acuna over the line as well as Kudus, then it’s a fine old ending to the window for the Hammers.