After Nicolo Zaniolo, Aston Villa now want to sign £13m player next

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Aston Villa will target a move for Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna after Nicolo Zaniolo.

The transfer insider took to X on Wednesday morning and stated that Zaniolo will arrive in the Midlands today ahead of his proposed move to Villa.

Villa have enjoyed an encouraging transfer window so far as they have already moved to snap up Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

Unai Emery’s men didn’t get off to an ideal start to the new season on Saturday though as they fell to a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

The defeat may have highlighted the need for further additions and Villa are closing in on signing Galatasaray forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

But the Villains won’t be wrapping up their business there and Romano claims they will target Marcos Acuna next.

Villa want to sign Acuna

Romano claims that Villa’s interest in Acuna is ‘genuine’ and he’s on their list of potential targets.

The 31-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League, but Villa are yet to agree a fee with Sevilla.

Lucas Digne could head out the door as a result, with the left-back receiving interest from Saudi Arabia.

Villa will undoubtedly be on the lookout for a new left-back should Digne depart, especially with Alex Moreno recovering from a serious hamstring injury.

Acuna would certainly be a decent addition for Villa and would provide an experienced option at left-back.

He was part of the Argentina side that won the World Cup last year and Sevilla are reportedly demanding around £13 million for the defender.

While Moreno is expected to come straight back into the Villa side when he returns, Emery will need added depth this season as he prepares for a return to Europe.