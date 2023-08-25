Everton and West Ham have now both been offered ‘unbelievable’ European forward

Both West Ham United and Everton have been offered the chance to sign PSG forward Hugo Ekitike this summer.

The French club are looking for a solution for their striker and he is among a cluster of players who PSG are trying to find moves for before the window closes.

Ekitike has already been linked with clubs in England. The likes of Everton, Newcastle and West Ham have all held an interest, while Brentford are also admirers.

Interestingly, Sky Sports now reports that PSG have openly offered Ekitike to the likes of West Ham and Everton in a bid to get him off their books.

Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

As yet, there have been no takers for the young Frenchman. However, with a week of the window remaining, Ekitike could yet end up landing a move elsewhere.

Sky Sports claims that PSG see a move to England as the ideal way for the ‘unbelievable‘ Ekitike to build up his profile, play and score goals and then, ultimately, give PSG a nice re-sale value. PSG are believed to see Brentford as the ideal club or Ekitike but as yet, the Bees haven’t made a move.

Everton should push for Ekitike

Given the distinct lack of attacking options that are available for Sean Dyche, the signing of a player like Hugo Ekitike is surely one the Toffees have to consider.

They simply have to get a forward in the building. Moves for Che Adams and others seem to have hit the buffers right now and it remains to be seen if Everton will get anyone at all.

If they have been offered Ekitike, then it’s a move they simply have to do. Failing to do so could see them end up with nobody and with that, a massive struggle for the entire season ahead.