West Ham United now want to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku who is also reportedly of interest to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from Football Transfers has shared more details about the Belgian international’s future.

West Ham manager David Moyes will know how important it is to bring in a proven goalscorer this summer.

He’s already lost Gianluca Scamacca after a disastrous 12 months at the London Stadium.

Youngster Divin Mubama impressed in pre-season but hasn’t been given an opportunity so far this campaign.

Michail Antonio scored a brilliant individual goal against Chelsea, proving why he’s such an effective centre-forward when playing on his own.

However, the Hammers will know that they can’t rely on Antonio and Danny Ings throughout the entire campaign, especially with Europa League football to think about as well.

West Ham now want to sign Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea are desperate to get rid of him this summer.

The ‘world-class’ forward needs a fresh start after a disastrous time at Stamford Bridge.

A move across London could be just what he needs but West Ham also face competition from other clubs.

The report from Football London says West Ham are in pole position to sign Lukaku after positive talks with his representatives.

There’s also interest from the Saudi Pro League, although the 30-year-old has so far resisted calls to make that move.

They go on to say that Chelsea aren’t expecting him to be at the club beyond deadline day.

Tottenham are also reportedly keen on Lukaku as they look to replace Harry Kane.

Spurs have identified several targets and it doesn’t appear as though the Belgian is at the top of their list.

It makes sense that West Ham want to sign Lukaku as his goal record is very impressive.

He was criticised for his role in the Champions League final for Inter Milan but his form had picked up in Serie A before that match.

Lukaku needs to settle somewhere and find his best form and West Ham could be the perfect destination for him to do that.