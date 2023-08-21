Tottenham could yet make move to take ‘brilliant’ player on loan from PL rival late on in the window

Tottenham Hotspur could apparently look to make a loan move for Romelu Lukaku right at the end of the transfer window if they fail to land one of their top striker targets.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that Folarin Balogun and Jonathan David find themselves at the top of Spurs’ wishlist.

The future of Romelu Lukaku remains up in the air as the deadline looms. And that is bad news for the Tottenham Hotspur fans who are worried about the possibility of the Belgian ending up in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Spurs potentially need another striker before the window shuts following the departure of Harry Kane. Unfortunately, Richarlison is yet to prove that he can step into the 30-year-old’s shoes.

Tottenham could yet make late loan move for Lukaku

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Balogun and David are Tottenham’s top targets for the striker position. But if they fail to land those players, they could yet look to make a loan move for Lukaku which includes an option to buy.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Daniel Levy would prefer to sign a younger forward. And he does not want to spend a hefty sum on an older player. So they would need Chelsea to agree to a loan deal.

Plenty of Tottenham supporters will probably hope that there is little in the links with Lukaku. On his day, he was unplayable. And at 30, there is still time for the ‘brilliant‘ former Manchester United man to get his career back on track.

However, his time with Chelsea, as well as his most recent loan spell with Inter, did not go to plan. And it does not appear that he suits the style Ange Postecoglou wants his side to play.

So it would be a real shock if Tottenham did indeed make a last-ditch move to sign Lukaku for the season.